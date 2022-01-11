Fox Recipe Box: Southwestern Potato & Corn Chowder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is a perfect recipe for a chilly winter day! Chef Eric Wells of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Service shows Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how to make his delicious Southwestern Potato & Corn Chowder recipe. Chef Wells is known for his signature ‘Intimate Dinner for Two’ service and you can learn more about this by clicking here.

Southwestern Potato and Corn Soup

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 lbs. red skin potatoes, quartered

1 cup fresh corn (off the cob) or frozen (thawed)

½ cup roasted red bell peppers (from a jar)

1 tbsp. minced piquillo pepper

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. ground oregano

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 cups chicken broth

½ cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnishes: sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon

In a large saucepot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add potatoes, corn, bell peppers, piquillo peppers, cumin, chili powder and oregano. Stir to combine. Cook for about 6 minutes, stirring often.

Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds more. Stir in broth and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes are softened.

Carefully ladle about a cup of the soup (half liquid, half solids) into a blender. Blend mixture until smooth. Pour blended mixture back into saucepot. Reduce heat to low.

Remove pot from the heat and slowly add sour cream, whisking quickly. Season soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve by ladling soup into bowls and garnishing with sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon.