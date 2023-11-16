CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, Chef Ky-Wai Wong, a professor with Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Program, visits the Fox Recipe Box to share one of his student’s family recipes for Southern Sweet Potato Pie. Chef Ky is a tenured professor at Tri-C and has an extensive culinary background including cooking for President Bill Clinton and Oprah and he shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to put this recipe together.

Southern Sweet Potato Pie

3 medium sweet potatoes, baked

1/2 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk, evaporated

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust

1. Bake the sweet potatoes. Preheat the oven to 400º F. Scrub the sweet potatoes until clean, prick them 4 to 5 times with a fork. Place onto a baking sheet and bake for 45 – 50 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender when pricked with a toothpick. Remove from the oven and allow to cool until they can easily be handled. Peel the skin from the sweet potatoes and place the sweet potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Reduce the oven heat to 350º F.

2. Make the Pie Filling. Add butter to the sweet potatoes and mash until smooth. Add the sugar(s) to the sweet potatoes and mix until well combined.

3. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, milk, and the eggs. Mix until well combined. Pour into the unbaked pie crust.

4. Bake the Pie. Bake the pie until the center of the pie is set, about 1 hour. Remove the pie from the oven and allow to cool slightly.

5. Serve the pie warm or allow to cool before slicing. Top with whipped cream (or your favorite topping) and serve.