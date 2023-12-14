CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to the folks at The Chef’s Garden and Culinary Vegetable Institute to have a recipe box full of delicious holiday side dishes. The Holiday Box currently being offered by The Chef’s Garden includes recipes perfect for holiday gatherings and Chef Jamie Simpson shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make one of the featured recipes: Smoked Carrot Dip. Click here to get Chef Jamie’s Smoked Carrot Dip recipe.

