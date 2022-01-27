Fox Recipe Box: Slow Cooker Carnitas

AMISH COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to have a terrific slow cooker recipe perfect for a chilly winter day or game day meal! Lee Ann says her Slow Cooker Carnitas are a huge hit with her family! Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Slow Cooker Carnitas (Pork Butt Roast)

5-7 lb. Pork butt

1-1/2 Tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons Chipotle Cinnamon Rub (or any dry rub for pork)

*To substitute a rub: use 1 Tablespoon of Cumin & 1 Tablespoon paprika

½ large jalapeño pepper, minced fine

1 Tablespoon garlic, minced fine (or ½ Tablespoon garlic paste

Season pork butt, rub roast with jalapeño & garlic & place in roasting pan in 225 degree oven or on low setting in crock pot for 5-7 hours. Remove ½ the drippings and save for cooking rice or adding to soup! Shred pork with forks. Taste and season with additional salt & pepper to taste. Serve as a bar/buffet with the following:

Accessories for pork butt bar/buffet:

Slaw kit (example: Dole Chopped Kit Chipotle & Cheddar, Buffalo Ranch. Use all dressing components & mix)

Avocado- diced

Gouda, Pepper Jack or Havarti Cheese- shredded

Grape Tomatoes- cut in half

Corn or Black Bean salsa

Sour Cream

Taco sauce or hot sauce

Flour Tortillas- toasted lightly in a skillet

NOTE: If you use a 2-4 lb Pork Butt, Lee Ann says divide the spiced and ingredients in half and cut back an hour on roast time.