CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Shrimp & Grits is the perfect recipe any day of the year, but especially if you are looking for a recipe to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams, owner of Pearlflower Catering, shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how the dish is made. Tiwanna’s Pearlflower Catering is one of Cleveland’s premier catering companies and you can meet Chef Tiwanna and her team at Wade Oval Wednesday on June 28, July 19 & 26 and August 16. To learn more about Pearlflower Catering click here.

SHRIMP & GRITS

2 cups grits

8 cups water

2 cups half & half

1/4 cup butter or butter alternative + more

1 lb shrimp peeled and deveined (size/ tail on or off to preference)

4 tablespoons cajun or blackening seasoning

Olive oil

Lemon juice from 1 lemon

Heavy cream

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Cheddar cheese garnish (optional)

Bacon for garnish (optional)

Chopped Scallions for garnish

Bring 8 cups of salted water to a boil. Add 2 cups grits, Cover and let simmer on low

heat. Whisk every 2-3 min fur 15 min. Once thick and creamy add parmesan cheese.

Shrimp + Cream sauce

Add ½ cup olive oil, juice from ½ lemon and Cajun seasoning to shrimp. Stir to make

sure all the shrimp are coated with oil and seasoning. Heat a frying or sauté pan on medium to high heat. Add the shrimp/marinade mixture.

Sautéed and add heavy cream.

Let simmer to desired thickness.

NOTE: Chef Tiwanna used spices from Adun Spice Co. based here in Cleveland. She used their Citrus Garlic, Creole and Paprika spices.