CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make Shrimp & Corn Salsa Crostini. Chef Tiwanna is the owner of PearlFlower Catering and you can learn more about her culinary business by clicking here.

Shrimp & Corn Salsa Crostini

1/4 cup diced Tomatoes

1/4 cup Cilantro

1/4 Red Onion

1-Clove Garlic chopped

1/2 lime squeezed

Lime dressing

1 lime squeezed

2 tablespoon of sriracha

2 tablespoons Tamari

2 tablespoons of homey

2 tablespoons rice rice vinegar

French Baguette- cut and toasted

Shrimp – peeled cleaned and deveined – grill or pan sauté

Fresh Corn – grilled or sautéed

Cut the corn off the cob with a sharp knife and saute in a

pan with a little oil for 3-5 minutes

Combine corn, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, cilantro and

lime juice in a bowl

In a separate bowl, combine lime juice, avocado oil, honey,

soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and sriracha(optional)

Whisk and add half to the corn salsa

To finish – Build your crostini

.

Add any extra lime sauce and cilantro for garnish

Enjoy!