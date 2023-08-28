CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make Shrimp & Corn Salsa Crostini. Chef Tiwanna is the owner of PearlFlower Catering and you can learn more about her culinary business by clicking here.
Shrimp & Corn Salsa Crostini
1/4 cup diced Tomatoes
1/4 cup Cilantro
1/4 Red Onion
1-Clove Garlic chopped
1/2 lime squeezed
Lime dressing
1 lime squeezed
2 tablespoon of sriracha
2 tablespoons Tamari
2 tablespoons of homey
2 tablespoons rice rice vinegar
French Baguette- cut and toasted
Shrimp – peeled cleaned and deveined
Shrimp – peeled cleaned and deveined – grill or pan sauté
Fresh Corn – grilled or sautéed
Cut the corn off the cob with a sharp knife and saute in a
pan with a little oil for 3-5 minutes
Combine corn, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, cilantro and
lime juice in a bowl
In a separate bowl, combine lime juice, avocado oil, honey,
soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and sriracha(optional)
Whisk and add half to the corn salsa
To finish – Build your crostini
.
Add any extra lime sauce and cilantro for garnish
Enjoy!