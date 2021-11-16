Fox Recipe Box: Sausage & Sage Stuffing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Stuffing is a Thanksgiving meal staple and chef Stefanie Paganini shares one of her favorite stuffing recipes that combines all the flavors of Autumn. Stefanie shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make Sausage & Sage Stuffing. The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking offers a wide variety of cooking classes including classes for children, couples and lots of holiday themed classes. Click here to see their upcoming class schedule.

Sausage and Sage Stuffing

Serves 8-12

3 Tablespoons Olive oil

1 lb. bulk Sweet Italian Sausage

1 cup celery, finely chopped

1 cup carrots, finely chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup roasted butternut squash, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup lager beer or apple cider

12 oz. unseasoned bread cubes

2 Tablespoons fresh sage, minced

¼ cup fresh parsley, minced

2 eggs

3 cups turkey stock, more if needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat oil in a large sauté pan. Once heated add sausage, celery, carrots, and onion and cook until onions are transparent. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add beer or cider and sauté until liquid is almost gone.

In a separate mixing bowl combine bread cubes, eggs, butternut squash, sage, and parsley. Add sausage mixture and add turkey stock. Fold to fully saturate bread cubes. If mixture feels dry add extra stock to moisten. Season with salt and pepper.

Place in a buttered 9×13-inch baking dish and bake in a 350°F oven for about 30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and crisp.

**Make Ahead Tip**

– You can make this up to 3 days in advance. Cover with foil and bake at 350°F until warmed through.