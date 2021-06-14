Fox Recipe Box: Roasted Tomato Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Roasted Tomato Soup is a great recipe for using some of your garden grown tomatoes. Chef Eric Wells, owner of Sky LaRae’s Culinary Services shares his recipe for this delicious soup and adds Pimento Croutons for an extra level of flavor. This recipe is part of a special 5-course JUNETEENTH dinner Chef Wells is hosting at EDWINS II Restaurant. Click here for more information.

Roasted Tomato Soup with Pimento Croutons

Soup:

6 medium ripe Roma tomatoes, halved

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

1 large Vidalia onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 28-ounce whole can tomatoes

1 cup fresh basil

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

Croutons:

1 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup jarred pimientos

Salt and pepper to taste

4 slices white bread

Butter, softened

Soup:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss tomatoes, ¼ cup olive oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Spread tomatoes over a lined baking sheet and roast for about 45 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Heat a large soup pot over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and butter. Add onions

and garlic and cook until onions are slightly browned. Add canned tomatoes, basil, red pepper flakes, thyme and

chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add oven roasted tomatoes, along with the juices, to pot. Reduce heat and simmer

for about 30 minutes.

Place soup in a blender and, carefully pulse mixture until smooth. Place soup back in pot over medium low

Heat and stir in cream. Serve warm.

Croutons:

In a large bowl, combine cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, spices and pimientos. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread butter on one side of each bread slice. Spread pimiento mixture over other side of each slice. Toast the bread on the butter side until golden brown. Remove and dice into crouton-sized pieces. Serve over warm soup.