CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is a perfect fall soup. Chef Eric Wells, owner of Skye La Raes Culinary Service, visits the Fox 8 Recipe Box and shows Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to make this flavorful dish. For information about upcoming Cooking with Chef Wells classes click here.

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

1 large butternut squash

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup celery, chopped

½ cup carrot, chopped

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

½ cup heavy cream

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Granny Smith apple, diced

Blue Cheese, crumbled

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut butternut squash into fourths, lengthwise. Scrape seeds and discard. Drizzle squash with 2 tablespoons olive oil and roast for about 35-40 minutes, or until softened. Carefully remove and allow squash to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and butter. Add onions, celery, and carrots, sautéing until translucent, about 3 minutes. Set aside.

Peel the outer skin from roasted squash and place into a large blender with sautéed vegetables. Add broth, soy sauce and cream and blend until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve soup in individual bowls topped with diced apples and blue cheese.

Yield 4 servings