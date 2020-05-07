FOX Recipe Box: Quiche Lorraine

1  of  3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of Mother’s Day, Chef Brandon Chrostowski, owner of EDWINS Restaurant, Bakery, Butcher Shop & Institute, is sharing his mother’s recipe for Quiche Lorraine.

This is a great dish families can make for mom on Sunday.

*Click here for other FOX Recipe Box segments

Mom’s Quiche Lorraine

Ingredients:                                                                                                      

  • 1 Pre-baked 8″ Pie Crust                                                          
  • 3 Eggs                                                                                       
  • 1 1/2 Cups Heavy Cream                                                         
  • 2 Teaspoons Salt                                                                      
  • 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper                                                                                            
  • 8 Ounces Bacon, cut into strips                                                           
  • 1/2 Pound Baby Spinach                                                                                              
  • 1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese                                                                                                      

Instructions:                                                                                                     

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees                                                                         
  2. Render the bacon and set aside; keep the bacon fat.                                     
  3. Sauté the spinach in the bacon fat until wilted. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out all the water using a dish towel. Using a knife, give the spinach a good chopping and set aside.    
  4. In a separate bowl, mix together the cream, eggs, pepper and salt.                                    
  5. Add the spinach, bacon and cheese to the cream mixture.                           
  6. Pour into the pre-baked pie shell.                                                       
  7. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick picked in the center comes out clean.
  8. Remove from oven, plate and serve.  

