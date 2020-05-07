FOX Recipe Box: Quiche Lorraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of Mother’s Day, Chef Brandon Chrostowski, owner of EDWINS Restaurant, Bakery, Butcher Shop & Institute, is sharing his mother’s recipe for Quiche Lorraine.
This is a great dish families can make for mom on Sunday.
*Click here for other FOX Recipe Box segments
Mom’s Quiche Lorraine
Ingredients:
- 1 Pre-baked 8″ Pie Crust
- 3 Eggs
- 1 1/2 Cups Heavy Cream
- 2 Teaspoons Salt
- 1 Teaspoon Black Pepper
- 8 Ounces Bacon, cut into strips
- 1/2 Pound Baby Spinach
- 1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese
Instructions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
- Render the bacon and set aside; keep the bacon fat.
- Sauté the spinach in the bacon fat until wilted. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out all the water using a dish towel. Using a knife, give the spinach a good chopping and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the cream, eggs, pepper and salt.
- Add the spinach, bacon and cheese to the cream mixture.
- Pour into the pre-baked pie shell.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick picked in the center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven, plate and serve.