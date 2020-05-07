FOX Recipe Box: Quiche Lorraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of Mother’s Day, Chef Brandon Chrostowski, owner of EDWINS Restaurant, Bakery, Butcher Shop & Institute, is sharing his mother’s recipe for Quiche Lorraine.

This is a great dish families can make for mom on Sunday.

*Click here for other FOX Recipe Box segments

Mom’s Quiche Lorraine

Ingredients:

1 Pre-baked 8″ Pie Crust

3 Eggs

1 1/2 Cups Heavy Cream

2 Teaspoons Salt

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

8 Ounces Bacon, cut into strips

1/2 Pound Baby Spinach

1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Render the bacon and set aside; keep the bacon fat. Sauté the spinach in the bacon fat until wilted. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out all the water using a dish towel. Using a knife, give the spinach a good chopping and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix together the cream, eggs, pepper and salt. Add the spinach, bacon and cheese to the cream mixture. Pour into the pre-baked pie shell. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick picked in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven, plate and serve.