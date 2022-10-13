CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Not only is this easy pumpkin dessert delicious, the colorful parfaits look very festive and will definitely impress your guests. Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Koncious Kuisine, shows Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how to make Pumpkin Pie Parfaits.

PUMPKIN PIE PARFAIT

3/4 cup full fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight

1 cup 100% pumpkin NOT can pumpkin pie

1-2 teaspoon pumpkin pie seasoning

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Your favorite nondairy whipped cream and granola

1. Remove coconut milk from refrigerator, open can on the opposite end and remove the solid coconut milk. Keep liquid for smoothies or your favorite coffee drink. 2. Place solid coconut milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie seasoning, maple syrup, and vanilla in blender. Blend until smooth. 3. Arrange 3 to 4 small glasses or ramekins and layer the pumpkin pie filling, non-dairy topping, crispy oat topping and repeat, end. 4. You can chill these for one hour or eat right away. ENJOY

EASY CRISPY OAT TOPPING

1 cup oats

1/4 cup organic brown sugar

3 tablespoons plant-based butter, melted

pinch cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees 2. In small mixing bowl, mix oats, brown sugar and melted butter, until well combined 3. Place on baking sheet, bake for 5 minutes, stir the mixture, bake for another 5 minutes. 4. Remove from oven and let cool.