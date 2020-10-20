Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller loves this time of year and all of the Fall flavors. In this edition of Fox Recipe Box, Lee Ann shares a recipe for a soft and delicious cookie loaded with chocolate chips and pumpkin. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1 C 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 C white sugar

½ C Vegetable Oil

1 tsp vanilla

1 large egg

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp milk

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 Degrees. Use a pan lined with a silpat or lightly greased cookie sheet.

2. In a standing mixer, combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, vanilla and egg. Mix until well combined.

3. In a separate medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Dissolve baking soda with milk in a small bowl. Add flour mixture and baking soda mixture to pumpkin mix. Combine well.

4. Add chocolate chips.

5. Using a cookie scoop, drop balls of dough onto Silpat lined cookie sheet.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, cool on a wire rack. Enjoy!!