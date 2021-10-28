Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Chili

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller has a recipe box full of delicious meal ideas. Today she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a great Autumn dish that puts a seasonal twist on traditional chili. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her.
SWEET & HEAT PUMPKIN CHILI
3/4 pound hot Italian sausage
1/2 pound regular bulk sausage
1–1/2 cup sweet potatoes, cut in small cubes
1 cup onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, cut in small cubes
1-1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced
1-1/2 Tablespoons chili powder
1-1/2 teaspoons cumin
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1-1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
1- 15oz. Chopped Mexican Tomatoes plus jalapeños, undrained
1- 15oz. can fire roasted tomatoes, undrained
1- 15oz. can pumpkin purée
1- 15oz. can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
32oz. chicken stock/broth
Top each bowl with sour cream, sliced avocado and thinly shredded Kale
Instructions:
In a large soup kettle, brown all the sausage and scoop out sausage with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel. Leaving about 1 Tablespoon of sausage drippings in the pan, add cubed sweet potatoes. Sauté over medium high heat for about 3 minutes. Add onion & red bell pepper, garlic and then all the seasonings. Stir over heat for 2-3 minutes and then add the chicken broth. Add the tomatoes, rinsed and drained kidney beans and pumpkin. Simmer for 15-20 minutes and then garnish each bowl with sour cream, avocado & shredded kale. We love each bowl served with a hearty grilled cheese sandwich!