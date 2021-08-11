Fox Recipe Box: Prosciutto Melon Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Do you love the classic combination of melon and prosciutto? Chef Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking says this classic Italian dish is perfect as a summer appetizer or main course. Stefanie shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make Prosciutto Melon Salad. The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking offers a variety of cooking classes for adults, children and couples. You can learn more and see the class schedule by clicking here.
Prosciutto Melon Pasta Salad
Serves 8
Salad:
4 cups cooked Gemelli pasta
1/8 cup minced scallions
3 cups fresh cantaloupe, diced
2 cups fresh sliced strawberries
1 cup Ciliegini sized fresh mozzarella
8 slices prosciutto slices
Preheat oven to 370°.
Place prosciutto slices separately on a baking sheet. Bake until crisp, approximately 10 minutes. Allow to cool. Break into strips
Toss ingredients together in a bowl with dressing.
Balsamic Vinaigrette
1 Tablespoon fresh minced basil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 cloves roasted garlic
1/2 cup Extra Virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
In a food processor or blender, blend together dressing ingredients and adjust to taste. Toss with salad.