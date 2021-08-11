Fox Recipe Box: Prosciutto Melon Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Do you love the classic combination of melon and prosciutto? Chef Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking says this classic Italian dish is perfect as a summer appetizer or main course. Stefanie shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make Prosciutto Melon Salad. The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking offers a variety of cooking classes for adults, children and couples. You can learn more and see the class schedule by clicking here.

Prosciutto Melon Pasta Salad

Serves 8

Salad:

4 cups cooked Gemelli pasta

1/8 cup minced scallions

3 cups fresh cantaloupe, diced

2 cups fresh sliced strawberries

1 cup Ciliegini sized fresh mozzarella

8 slices prosciutto slices

Preheat oven to 370°.

Place prosciutto slices separately on a baking sheet.  Bake until crisp, approximately 10 minutes.  Allow to cool. Break into strips

Toss ingredients together in a bowl with dressing.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 Tablespoon fresh minced basil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 cloves roasted garlic

1/2 cup Extra Virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor or blender, blend together dressing ingredients and adjust to taste.  Toss with salad.

