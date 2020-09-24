Fox Recipe Box: Potato Stuffed Mushrooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Football fans are finding themselves tailgating at home this year, Chef Bob Sferra suggests this simple and delicious recipe for your next gameday rally. Bob also has ideas for variations on the recipe including gluten free, vegan and different toppings like chives and crispy bacon. Bob is the chef and owner of Culinary Occasions and his catering business has successfully adapted to the pandemic challenges with a wide variety of meal kits and prepared meals for you to pick up and enjoy! Click here to learn more about Culinary Occasions.
POTATO STUFFED MUSHROOMS WITH TOPPINGS Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
8 baby bella mushroom caps
1 large Russet potatoes
2 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
-2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
-2 egg yolks
Toppings:
-Bread crumbs
-Chives
-Bacon
-Sour cream
- Place oven racks in upper third of oven and preheat
oven to 400°
- Remove the mushroom stems and set aside for another
use: duxelle, stock or compost. Use a paring knife to cut a
very thin portiion of the mushroom cap to create a flat
surface.; transfer the mushrooms to a parchment lined
baking pan
- Peel the potatoes, cut into 1 inch cubes and place in
heavy pot of cool water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and
bring to a boil; cook until very tender, about 18 minutes.
- Drain; return to pot. Stir over low
heat to allow excess water to evaporate. Add parmesanm,
heavy cream, EVOO, butter and mash together. Season
to taste with salt and pepper.
- In a separate bowl, crack the eggs; toss the egg whites
and add the egg yolks, whisk to combine. Stir the egg
yolks into the potato mixture to combine.
- When the potato mixture is smooth and uniform,
tansfer to a piping bag..
- Pipe an equal amount into each mushroom cap, top
with breadcrumbs, then bake in preheated oven for 12-15
minutes; the mushrooms will let off water and the filling
will turn golden brown.
6, Top the finished mushrooms with crispy bacon, fresh
chives of a dollop of sour cream. Alternately put the
potato mixture into a standard size portabello mushroom
cap and serve over mixed greens as a starter.