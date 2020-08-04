Fox Recipe Box: Pier W’s Scallop Ceviche

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Seafood lovers know that Pier W in Lakewood is one of Northeast Ohio’s premier restaurants for fresh fish and remarkable seafood dishes. The landmark dining spot is celebrating a big anniversary this year — 55 years of offering unforgettable meals and city views. Executive chef Regan Reik visited the Fox Recipe Box to share an easy recipe for Scallop Ceviche with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. Pier W is also currently open for lunch.

Ceviche

Yield 8 portions

Portion Size 3oz

Ingredients

1# diver scallop pieces, abductor muscle removed, and diced 1/2”X1/2”

1/4 c lite soy sauce

1/8 c Yuzu

1 fresh limes, zest and juice

2 ea scallions, minced

1/4 oz cilantro leaves, chopped

1 pinch cayenne pepper

½ oz jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, bruniose 1/8”X1/8”

½ tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp siracha

Method

1. Mix all ingredients well in a stainless steel bowl.

2. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 2 hours before service to allow the marinade to “cook” the scallops. The Ceviche will hold for 1 additional day from when it was made.

Garnish at service time per order:

2 slices radish

Fine dice red pepper

sea salt