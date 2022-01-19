Fox Recipe Box: Phenomenal Pho

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you a fan of the Vietnamese dish ‘pho’? It’s become super popular in recent years and Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned from Chef Tim McCoy how to make the tasty dish. Chef McCoy is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and has upcoming classes showcasing different pho recipes. Click here to learn more about Chef McCoy’s Asian Noodles Class on January 24th and Phenominal Pho Class on March 8 at 6:00 pm.
VIETNAMESE PHO NOODLES with Thin-Sliced Beef, Broth, and Scallions
Yield: 4 Large or 8 Small Portions
4 Quarts Basic Beef Broth
1 each Onion
1 piece Ginger, 3-inch long
2 each Scallions
2-3 Tbsp Palm Sugar
5 each Star Anise
3 each Cloves
1 each Cinnamon Stick
1/2 tsp Fennel Seeds
1/2 tsp Coriander Seeds
2-3 Tbsp Fish Sauce
(to taste) Salt
1 lb Rice Noodles, cooked, hot
1/2 lb Beef Tenderloin, raw, sliced very thin
1/2 lb Beef Flank Steak, grilled, sliced thin
1/2 lb Beef Short Rib, cooked, sliced thin
1/2 each Onion, peeled and thinly sliced
4 each Scallions, sliced into thin rings
4 Cups Bean Sprouts
8 each Asian Basil Sprigs
8 each Lime Wedges
4 each Fresh Chilies, sliced into thin rings
(as desired) Sriracha Sauce
(as desired) Hoisin Sauce
- Cut onions in half, leaving root and stem ends in place to hold onion halves together. Peel onions.
- Cut ginger pieces in half lengthwise.
- Trim scallion roots and tips.
- Char onions, ginger, and scallions over an open flame, on a grill, or under a broiler until well-blackened. Add to stock pot.
- Add palm sugar, star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds to stock pot. Simmer about 30 minutes longer.
- Strain beef broth into a clean pot. Season with fish sauce and salt.
- To serve, divide noodles into desired number of bowls and top with sliced beef eye round, flank steak, and short rib.
- Ladle hot broth into each bowl.
- Arrange all of the garnishes on one large platter for family-style service or on small plates for individual service.
- Do likewise with the sauces.
- Serve bowls of broth and noodles and invite guests to garnish and season as desired.
- Alternatively, arrange all toppings attractively on top of each bowl. Serve sauces on the side for individual seasoning.
Basic Beef Broth Yield: About 4 Quarts
2 lbs Beef Soup Bones, roasted
2 lbs Veal Knuckle, roasted
1 lb Short Rib, browned
6 quarts Water
- Place soup bones, veal knuckle, and short rib in a heavy-bottomed stock pot and add enough water to cover by about 4 inches.
- Bring liquid to a boil and then reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook about 15 minutes.
- Skim foam that rises to the surface. Cook until short rib is tender, about 1 1/2 hours.
- Remove short rib from stockpot, reserving meat for later use. Continue cooking stock at a low simmer for an additional 1 1/2 hours.
- Strain stock and discard solids. Chill stock and refrigerate.
- Remove fat and use stock as desired.