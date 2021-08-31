Fox Recipe Box: Perfect Smash Burgers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Why throw a frozen beef patty on the grill when a delicious ‘smash burger’ is so easy to make and so delicious. Chef Gavin Pinto is the test kitchen manager for Certified Angus Beef and he showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to create a burger you won’t soon forget. Click here to learn more about Certified Angus Beef and see their full recipe collection.
Classic Smashed Burger
Serves 4 Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds Certified Angus Beef ® ground beef, 80/20 lean
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon grated yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 white hamburger buns
- 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 4 slices American cheese
- 2 cups shredded iceburg lettuce
- 8 slices vine-ripe tomatoes
Instructions
- Divide ground beef into 8 equal balls about the size of a ping-pong ball (3-ounces each); refrigerate.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, grated onion, hot sauce and Worcestershire to create a special sauce; refrigerate.
- Using either a large cast iron griddle or 2 large cast iron pans heated to high, toast buns with butter; reserve to plates.
- Space beef balls on hot cooking surface. Using a large metal spatula, smash each ball to 1/4-inch-thick patties. (Tips: using the handle of a second spatula to push down on the top of the spatula adds leverage. Using parchment helps avoid spatula sticking to beef.)
- Season patties with 1-teaspoon of reserved special sauce per patty; salt and pepper. Sear 2-3 minutes or until some fat begins to bubble up in center of patty. Quickly flip and top 4 of the patties with a slice of cheese. Sear another minute and place a plain patty atop a cheese patty; remove from cooking surface.
- Build burgers with a smear of special sauce on bottom bun followed by shredded lettuce, tomato, double burgers and top bun.