Fox Recipe Box: Pepperoni Roll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Homemade Pepperoni Roll is not hard to make and is worth the effort when you bite into a warm slice fresh out of the oven. Cleveland cousins Angela Siciliano, Corrina Siciliano & Mary Kovach recently wrote a cookbook honoring their Italian ancestry. In this edition of Fox Recipe box, the cousins share their recipe for homemade Pepperoni Roll. To learn more about Cousins in the Kitchen and how to order their cookbook “Don’t Cut the Basil: Five Generations of Authentic Italian Recipes” click here.

Cousins in the Kitchen’s Pepperoni Roll

1 pound pizza dough

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 stick Margarita pepperoni

Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

Spray nonstick cooking spray on foil or a baking sheet

Work the dough into a rectangle to a thickness about ½” thick.

Down the middle (long-ways), cover the dough with pepperoni.

Cover the pepperoni with the shredded mozzarella (or provolone).

Pull the right side of the dough to the middle (or a little over).

Pull the left side of the dough over the middle (or a little over).

Secure all of the seams by carefully pinching dough together. This will ensure there aren’t any explosions while cooking in the oven.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

When cooled, sliced into 1” – 2” pieces.