FOX Recipe Box: Peanut Butter Pretzel Cheese Ball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a new twist on the traditional cheese ball.

Chef Pam Goodman from Giant Eagle Market District stopped by the FOX 8 kitchen to share a recipe for a dessert cheese ball.

Peanut Butter Pretzel Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

  • 1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 t. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup peanut butter chips
  • 4 1/2 cups mini twists pretzels
  • 1 package graham crackers

Instructions:

  • In large bowl, with mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese, sugar, peanut butter and vanilla extract until smooth; fold in 2 tablespoons each chocolate and peanut butter chips. Transfer cheese mixture to large piece of plastic wrap; shape into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or until ball holds shape.
  • In food processor, pulse 1½ cups pretzels until large crumbs form. Transfer crumbs to wide shallow bowl; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons each chocolate and peanut butter chips. Makes about 1 cup.
  • Remove plastic wrap from cheeseball; press pretzel mixture into cheeseball to coat all sides. Rewrap with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight or until firm.
  • Serve cheeseball with remaining 3 cups pretzels, and pears, graham crackers and/or vanilla wafer cookies, if desired.

Chef’s Tip: To help cheese mixture set into ball shape, place in small, dome-shape bowl with high sides after wrapping in plastic wrap. Instead of graham crackers, you can use pear slices or vanilla wafer cookies for dipping.

