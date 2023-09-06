CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Ky-wai Wong from the Tri-C Hospitality Management Program shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how fresh peaches can easily be transformed into a delicious dessert. These Peachy Crepes are stuffed with sweet ricotta cheese, topped with peach sauce and whipped cream. This is the dish Chef Ky-wai is making for the Selick Family Fundraiser that takes place on September 21st from 6-9pm at Tri-C Hospitality Management Center at Public Square.

Peachy Crepes

Crepe Batter

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons brown butter (warm)

Method:

1. Add the flour and salt in bowl and whisk.

2. Make a well in the dry ingredients, and add the eggs and milk in in the center.

3. Slowly mix in the dry ingredients and work out any lumps.

4. Add the brown butter until incorporated.

5. Using a crepe or non stick pan, cook batter approximately 2 minutes on each side.

6. Fill with ricotta filling, and top with peach sauce, honey-mace whip cream, and turbinado sugar

Sweet Ricotta

1 cup ricotta cheese

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup granulated sugar

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl

Peach Coulis

4 ripe peaches

1t Chinese five spice powder

½ cup sugar

Method:

1. Peel peaches

2. Cut in ½ and remove the seed

3. In a sauce pan, add peaches, sugar, and spice.

4. Cook until peaches fall apart.

5. Optional Step: Put in blender or food processor for a smoother sauce

6. Add more sugar to taste (depending on the ripeness of the peaches)

Honey Mace Whip Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 local honey

1t mace

Method:

1. Put heavy cream, honey, and mace in a bowl

2. Mix until thick. Don’t worry, keep mixing, it will eventually get thick!!