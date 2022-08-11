CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fresh peaches and red raspberries pack this cobbler recipe with the sweet taste of summer! Country chef LeeAnn Miller shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make a delicious summer cobbler that will have your guests begging for more. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.

Peach & Red Raspberry Cobbler

6 cups fresh peaches, peeled & cut in chunks

1/2 cup red raspberries

2 Tablespoons white sugar

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 teaspoons corn starch

Combine the above ingredients and gently toss until combined well. Place in 13×9 or 12 inch round buttered iron skillet. Bake in 400 degree oven for 10 minutes. While fruit is in the oven make the following topping:

Topping

1 cup flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 Tablespoons of butter, cold and cut into small pieces

1/4 cup boiling water

Sprinkle for the topping:

1 Tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Combine flour, sugars, baking powder and salt. Cut butter into flour mixture and make into crumbly mixture with pastry blender or hands. Slowly add water to create a thick batter. Drop by teaspoonful on top of partially baked peaches/raspberry mixture. Sprinkle with sugar/cinnamon mixture.

Place back into oven at 425 degrees for the first 10 minutes and then 400 degrees for 12 more minutes.

Serve with delicious vanilla ice cream!