CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Brandon Chrostowski considers Martin Luther King Jr. one of the biggest inspirations in his life. Chef Chrostowski has also become very familiar with some of the civil rights leaders favorite recipes. In addition to pickled eggs, Peach Cobbler ranks as one of MLK Jr.’s favorites. Fox 8’s Todd Meany learns how to make the delicious dessert in this edition of Fox Recipe Box.

Chef Chrostowski is the founder, president & CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute. To learn more about his restaurant EDWINS on Shaker Square has a special upcoming Bourbon event and you can learn more here.

Peach Cobbler Recipe

Ingredients: ⠀

1 ½ cups self-rising flour⠀

1 stick butter⠀

½ cup water⠀

2 cups sugar, divided

½ cup brown sugar, divided

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

2 tsp lemon juice⠀

4 cups peaches, peeled and sliced⠀

1 cup milk⠀

ground cinnamon, optional⠀

Directions⠀

Preheat oven to 350 °F.⠀

Combine the peaches, 1 cup sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamonand water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in lemon juice⠀

⠀Put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt. ⠀

⠀Mix the remaining 1 cup sugar, ¼ cup brown sugar flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. ⠀

⠀Spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Sprinkle top with ground cinnamon, if using. Batter will rise to top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes. ⠀

⠀To serve, scoop onto a plate and serve with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. ⠀