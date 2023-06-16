CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Peach Cobbler is the perfect summer dessert and a wonderful recipe to make to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. Chef Eric Wells, owner of Skye La Rae’s Culinary Services, shows Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to make Peach Cobbler Skillets. This recipe is one of the recipes in Chef Wells upcoming Southern Classics cooking class. Chef Wells has cooking classes happening all summer and you can learn more by clicking here.

Peach Cobbler Skillets

2 fresh peaches, pitted and sliced

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon cornstarch

For biscuit topping: 1 cup all-purpose flour ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon cinnamon 2 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces ¼ cup boiling water Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss peaches with sugars, lemon juice, and cornstarch in a bowl. Add the mixture to 2 mini cast iron skillets and bake in middle of oven 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Blend in butter with your fingertips or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in water until just combined.

Remove peaches from oven and drop spoonfuls of topping over them. Bake in middle of oven until topping is golden, about 15 minutes. Topping will spread as it bakes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Yield 2 servings