FOX Recipe Box: Nuevo slow cooker pork tacos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You won’t be able to eat at your favorite Mexican restaurant for Cinco de Mayo, but you can get carryout or delivery.

Nuevo Modern Mexican is carrying on it’s popular pig roast tradition.

*Click here for other restaurants offering Cinco de Mayo deals

For $15, you can get pork tacos, rice, beans, and traditional Mexican spices.

Click here for more information.

Chef Mitch Gurnsey also shared his slow cooker pork recipe below.

Nuevo Slow Cooker Pork Tacos

Ingredients:

1 c pickled jalapeno

3 T coarsely chopped garlic

3 T annato

4 t ground coriander

4 t Mexican oregano

4 t salt

½ T ground cumin

1 t black pepper

¼ t ground cloves

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

3 lb pork shoulder

Instructions:

Puree all ingredients except pork shoulder in a blender until smooth, rub into pork shoulder, and allow to marinate overnight Place pork into a slow cooker (wrapped in banana leaf is a great idea if available!) Cook on low for 5 hours or until fork tender and an internal temperature of 165.