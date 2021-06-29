Fox Recipe Box: Nice Cream

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nice Cream is a sugar-free, dairy-free dessert made with frozen fruit and non dairy milk. It’s a great alternative to traditional ice cream and a wonderful way to satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthier fashion. Chef Vegan Vicki is the owner of Urban Sweetness and showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make Nice Cream. To learn more about Urban Sweetness click here.

Raspberry Nice Cream

3 bananas, ripe, sliced, and frozen. 1/2 cup raspberries. 1/3 cup non dairy milk (soy, oat, rice, etc.)

**You can add 1 teaspoon vanilla to make Raspberry Vanilla Nice Cream

1. Peel and slice bananas into small pieces, and place in an airtight container or freezer bag and seal. Freeze overnight or until solid.

2. Add all ingredients into a high powered blender (like Vitamix or Blendtec) or a food processor, blend until smooth.

3, Pour all the contents into a small pan or loaf pan.

4. Freeze for 2 hours or overnight

ENJOY

Chocolate Nice Cream 3 bananas, ripe, sliced, and frozen1/4 cup cocoa powder1/4 cup non dairy milk (soy, oat, rice, etc.)

Vanilla Nice Cream 3 bananas, ripe, sliced, and frozen1/4 cup non dairy milk (unsweetened or vanilla flavor)1 teaspoon vanilla or 1 vanilla bean (seeds scraped)