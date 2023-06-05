CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — JACK Cleveland Casino is taking Taco Tuesday to new heights with an all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet that offers a rotating specialty taco station. JACK Casino executive chef Derek Ivancic visits the Fox Recipe Box and shares his recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. This recipe is one of the specialty tacos offered at the Taco Tuesday buffet. Cost is $10. Click here for more information.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

Chicken Marinade

5 boneless skinless chicken thighs

3 oz Frank’s Red Hot (or hot sauce of choice)

1 tablespoon cayenne

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Garlic Cucumbers

½ tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 large cucumber, cut into slices

Nashville Sauce

½ cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon honey

Procedure:

1. For the garlic cucumbers, combine all ingredients well and let sit for at least 2 hours, overnight is best.

2. For the chicken, combine all seasonings with the chicken and the hot sauce, let marinade for at least 4 hours, overnight is best.

3. For the sauce, melt butter on the stove over medium heat. Add honey and the seasonings and mix well.

4. Cook the chicken thighs on the grill, stovetop or in the oven until they reach an internal temperature of 165˚, let rest for 5 minutes.

5. Warm your flour tortillas of choice on the grill or stove top, set aside.

6. Chop the chicken, add to the tortillas with the cucumbers and your toppings of choice. We recommend coleslaw to cut the heat of the chicken.

7. Drizzle some Nashville sauce on top and enjoy