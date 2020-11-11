Fox Recipe Box: Mini Pumpkin Pies

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Stefanie Paganini isn’t just a talented chef and culinary instructor, she is also a busy mom and aunt and knows first hand how to have fun with kids in the kitchen. Stefanie often teaches family cooking classes at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking. In this edition of Fox Recipe Box, Stefanie shares a fun recipe you can do with kids using a muffin pan and some creativity.

Mini Pumpkin Pies Yields 8-12 mini pies depending on depth of muffin tin

Crust:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 oz. (1/2 stick) very cold unsalted butter, cubed

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

1 large egg yolk

1/4 cup very cold water

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. white vinegar

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

1 recipe pumpkin pie filling

Egg wash:

1 egg, whisked

In a food processor pulse together the flour, butter, and shortening until it resembles coarse corn meal. Add egg, water, salt, zest, and vinegar to flour mixture and pulse just until mixture forms dough. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, flattening into a disk. Chill in refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.

Once chilled remove disk from refrigerator and on a lightly floured surface roll out dough cut into round shapes using a 3 inch round cookie cutter. Place dough lightly into muffin tin pan. Chill dough in pan in the refrigerator while making the pumpkin pie filling.

Using scrap dough, cut out decorative cookie topping shapes using cookie cutters of choice. Place mini cookies on a parchment lined cookie sheet and chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Brush mini cookies with egg wash. Discard remaining egg wash. Place mini cookies in oven and bake for 5-7 minutes. Remove from oven once a light golden brown and allow to cool. These are cooked separately because they will bake faster than the pies so need to place on the pies at a later time.

Once filling is made, use an ice cream scoop and fill pie shells leaving a little rim at the top, as pie filling will expand as baking. Bake pies at 350° F until crust is a golden brown 15-20 minutes. Remove pie from oven and place already baked mini cookies on pumpkin pies while still warm to decorate. Serve cooled.

Pumpkin Pie Filling:

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend

1 egg yolk

1 Tablespoon All Purpose flour

2 oz. regular cream cheese, room temperature

Mix ingredients together until smooth in a food processor or with a kitchen mixer.