Fox Recipe Box: Mini Cheese Ball Trio

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — This Mini Cheese Ball Trio dish offers something for everyone and is not hard to make. Chef Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking shows us step-by-step how to make this tasty appetizer.

Mini Cheese Ball trio with Crostini

Serves 6

Crostini:

1 loaf of baguette

Olive oil for brushing bread

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Slice bread in 18 slices and brush with olive oil. Place in oven to toast for 3-4 minutes. Divide among plates.

Goat Cheese Mango Ball:

16 oz. soft goat cheese

1 cup Major Gray’s Mango Chutney

1/2 cup sweet Gherkin pickles, chopped

Fold ingredients together into a medium mixing ball. Divide mixture into 6 small balls and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Allow balls to harden in refrigerator about 30 minutes. Serve with crostini and other cheese balls.

Crab Cheese Ball:

16 oz. cream cheese

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

1 tsp. paprika

10 oz. crab meat, lump, cleaned

1/4 cup minced parsley

1/4 cup minced chives

Fold ingredients, except the herbs, together into a medium mixing ball. Divide mixture into 6 small balls and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Allow balls to harden in refrigerator about 30 minutes. Roll in the herbs to coat the outside. Serve with crostini and other cheese balls.

Port Wine Cheese Balls:

8 oz sharp cheddar, grated

8 oz cream cheese

1/3 cup port wine

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Blend ingredients, except the almonds, together in a food processor. Divide mixture into 6 small balls and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Allow balls to harden in refrigerator about 30 minutes. Roll in the almonds to coat the outside. Serve with crostini and other cheese balls.