Fox Recipe Box: Mexican Corn Salad

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven students and a teacher — and leaving 21 other people hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said Tuesday that four male and three female eighth-grade students have died in the shooting. Minnikhanov's press service later added that a teacher was also killed.