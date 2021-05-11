Fox Recipe Box: Mexican Corn Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Using fresh or frozen corn, this flavorful and simple salad is a nice side dish to any meal. Chef Vegan Vicki shows Fox 8 ‘s Wayne Dawson how to make the colorful salad. Vegan Vicki is the chef and owner of Urban Sweetness and often has pop-ups around town. Click here to get details on Vegan Vicki’s upcoming BBQ pop-up.
MEXICAN CORN SALAD
1 tablespoon plant-based butter
3 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen, thaw, if using frozen)
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1/3 cup diced red onion
2/3 cup fresh cilantro (for recipe and garnish)
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/4 cup vegan sour cream
2 tablespoons vegan mayo
1/3 cup vegan parmesan
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
salt and pepper to taste
Over medium high heat in a large pan, melt the butter.
Add the corn to the pan and cook until lightly charred, for approximately 3-5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Allow corn to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, in a mixing bowl with the corn, add red peppers, onions, and chopped cilantro.
In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, sour cream, vegan mayo, cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika.
Pour the (wet ingredient mixture) dressing over the corn mixture and toss to coat.
Sprinkle with vegan parmesan cheese, add the additional chili powder and cilantro on top.ENJOY!!