Fox Recipe Box: Lemon Creme Brulee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Eric Wells specializes in creating intimate dinners for two. As the owner of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Service, Chef Wells brings an entire culinary experience to your home, including a linen tablecloth, fresh flowers, multi-course dinner and kitchen cleanup. Chef Wells shared one of the most popular dessert recipes he makes for his Intimate Dinners For Two, but this recipe is also a great idea for a holiday dessert as well. To learn more about Skye LaRae’s Intimate Dinners for Two click here.

Lemon Crème Brulee for Two

1 large lemon

½ cups heavy cream

¼ cup, plus ¼ cup raw sugar

Salt

3 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Finely grate 1 teaspoon of zest from lemon into cream in a heavy saucepan, save lemon for use later. Stir in ½ cup raw sugar and a pinch of salt. Heat mixture over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until almost boiling. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, lightly beat yolks in a bowl, then gradually whisk in hot cream. Pour custard into a large measuring cup through a fine-mesh sieve to remove zest. Stir in vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice. Divide among ramekins.

Arrange ramekins in a roasting pan and bake in a water bath until custards are just set around edge but centers wobble when pan is gently shaken, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool custards in water bath 20 minutes, then remove from pan and chill, uncovered, at least 4 hours. (Custards will set completely as they chill.) Sprinkle raw sugar evenly over each custard, then move blowtorch flame evenly back and forth close to sugar until sugar is caramelized. Let stand until caramel is hardened, 3 to 5 minutes.