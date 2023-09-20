CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This traditional Amish casserole is hearty, creamy and comforting. County chef Lee Ann Miller shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make Yumazetti. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

LeeAnn’s Yumasetti

16 oz. noodles, wide

2 pounds ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup chopped celery

1 ½ cup frozen peas

1 ½ cup mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cup sharp white cheddar

2 cans cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

2 cans evaporated milk

¼ cup fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 clove minced garlic

1 ½ cup bread crumbs

1 Tablespoon butter

3 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Cook noodles until tender but not real soft. Drain and rinse slightly. Cook ground beef with onion, celery and garlic. Drain beef and add frozen peas. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine noodles, fresh parsley, soup, milk, garlic and cheeses. Add salt & pepper. Place in a large, deep greased casserole dish (13×9 or larger). Bake at 325 for 30 minutes covered. While baking, sauté breadcrumbs in butter. Remove from heat and add Parmesan cheese to crumbs. Undercover casserole and top with breadcrumbs and bake an additional 20-30 minutes on 300.