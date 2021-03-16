Fox Recipe Box: Irish Beef Stew with an Amish Twist

AMISH COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller loves putting an Amish twist on any recipe she cooks. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Lee Ann shares a recipe for Traditional Irish Stew with an Amish Country Twist. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Traditional Irish Stew with an Amish Country Twist

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon butter

2-1/2 lb. chuck roast, cubed & seasoned

1-1/4 cup onion coarsely chopped

1 heaping Tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 cup Irish beer (Guinness)

4 cups beef stock or broth

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup tomato paste

1 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, rough peeled and cut in half

1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 cups carrots peeled, halved and cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

1 sprig of fresh thyme leaves

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Cube and season a 2-1/2 lb. chuck roast. Season with a seasoned salt, pepper and meat tenderizer. Allow to marinate for 24 hours with the seasonings. Heat olive oil & butter in a large skillet. Dredge (or coat) meat in 3/4 cup of runions (can be purchased at Walnut Creek Cheese, runions is a seasoned flour/breading). Brown meat on both sides and place in roasting pan or crock pot. Add 1/4 cup all-purpose flour to 4 cups of beef stock or broth, stir together well with a wire whisk. Pour over meat. Add water. Then add beer, tomato paste, thyme, salt & pepper. In the same skillet the meat was browned in, sauté onions for several minutes then add garlic. Adding a touch of butter to the skillet may be needed. Cook until onions are soft and add to meat mixture. Roast in the oven or crock pot for one hour, then add both varieties of potatoes and carrots. Roast for 2- 3 more hours at 350°. During the last hour, add fresh parsley. Cook in crock pot on high for 4 more hours.

The Miller family likes to have a slice of homemade butter bread on the side with a heaping bowl of this stew!