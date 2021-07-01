FOX Recipe Box: Independence Day milkshake bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Want a blueberry, banana, chocolate chip milkshake? With a milkshake bar, you can have it.

Connie Cahill from Velvet Ice Cream in Utica, Ohio, stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to celebrate National Ice Cream Month and to show an easy and delicious way to serve ice cream for your Fourth of July celebration — a milkshake bar!

All you need is ice cream, milk, and whatever toppings sound good to you.

Ye Olde Mill in Utica is home to Velvet Ice Cream. You can visit anytime Tuesday through Sunday. On July 18th, they will be celebrating National Ice Cream Sundae Day!

Connie shared some milkshake inspirations:

Milkshakes

Fresh & Fruity:

Tropical Mist Shake- Orange and Pineapple Sherbet blended with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream &

Orange and Yellow Glitter Sprinkles

Limealicious Shake –Lime sherbet, Cream Cheese pieces, Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Sliced Lime and Green

Sprinkles

Banana Butter Shake – Banana Cream Pie Ice Cream with Peanut Butter and topped with Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

and Sliced Banana

Unicorn Shake- Vanilla Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet, topped with Rainbow sprinkles and a Sugar Cookie

Banana Blitz Shake – Vanilla ,Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream, Banana blended and swirled with hot fudge –

topped with Whipped Cream, Sliced Banana and Chocolate Sprinkles

Mill/Velvet Classic-inspired:

Messy Mint Shake – Mint Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream, Nuts and Extra Fudge

Buckeye Bonanza Shake – Buckeye Classic Ice Cream topped with Hot fudge and Peanut butter

S’More to Life Shake – S’more Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce, topped with Toasted Marshmallow Cream

Coffee Shakes:

Caramel Toffee Coffee Shake – Caramel Toffee Crunch Ice Cream blended with Coffee topped with Whipped Cream & Toffee Chips

Mocha Mocha Shake– Mocha Chip Ice Cream with Coffee and Cream