Fox Recipe Box: Ice Cream Cone Cakes

UTICA, Ohio (WJW) — This recipe combines two of the most delicious desserts together: ice cream and cake. Connie Cahill from Velvet Ice Cream showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make an ice cream cone cake. Connie shared her recipe from Ye’ Old Mill, the popular destination where you can see Velvet Ice Cream being made and enjoy a refreshing treat. Ye’ Old Mill is open and welcomes you to visit.

Ye Olde Mill Ice Cream Cone Cakes

1 package (18ounce) cake mix, any flavor with ingredients to prepare

1/3 cup sour cream

1 package flat bottomed ice cream cones (about 18)

1 container Velvet Ice Cream, any flavor

Chocolate sprinkles or crushed nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions, substituting sour cream for 1/4 cup water and decreasing oil to 1/4 cup.

Spoon 1/2 of batter evenly into ice cream cones, using about 2 tablespoons of batter per cone. Sit each in muffin tins. Pour remaining batter into cupcake papers.

Bake cones and cupcakes for about 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Top each cone with ice cream and sprinkle with decorations, if desired.

Filling: Before topping cake with ice cream, put fresh fruit, chocolate sauce or jam on cake.