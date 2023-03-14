CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Hot Reuben Dip is like a deconstructed Reuben sandwich baked into a delicious cheesy dip and Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns how to make it from country chef Lee Ann Miller. This dish is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Hot Reuben Dip

8 oz cream cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

¼ cup Thousand Island dressing

½ cup sauerkraut, squeezed & patted almost dry then chopped

1 cup mild Swiss, shredded

8 oz. deli Corned beef, chopped fine

2 Tablespoons red onion, chopped fine

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine

1/4 teaspoon magic garlic dust or garlic powder

2-3 slices rye bread, toasted & cooled

Preheat oven to 375°. Spray 8×8 or a glass pie pan with cooking spray.

On the stove top, combine cream cheese and sour cream and heat until creamy and combined. The add sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island, onion, parsley and garlic powder. In a medium mixing bowl, place Corned beef then add cream cheese mixture and combine. Place in baking dish and heat in oven for 15-20 minutes.

While baking, toast & cool rye bread, cut in cubes and pulse in food processor. In a small skillet on medium heat, toast bread crumbs in 1 Tablespoon melted butter until golden brown. The final 5 minutes top with rye bread crumbs. Serve with crackers or pita chips.