Fox Recipe Box: Homemade ‘Twinkies’ with fresh peaches

CLEVELAND,Ohio(WJW) — It’s peach season and the sweet fruit is the perfect topping for a homemade Twinkie. Country chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson to put together this crowd-pleasing dessert. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Homemade Twinkies

1 box yellow cake mix

1 small box (3.4 oz.) instant vanilla pudding

1 c. water

½ c. vegetable oil

1 T. pure vanilla

4 eggs

Grease & line with wax paper a 10×15 jelly roll pan. Mix together cake ingredients,

pour into jelly roll pan and bake at 350 for 27-30 minutes or until a toothpick

inserted near the middle comes out clean. Invert cooled cake onto wire rack. Using

an electric knife cut the cake into four squares. Take those sections and cut thru the

middle making a top and a bottom. Then cut pieces into long twinkie size shapes.

Using a frosting spatula spread filling on the bottom half of sandwich/twinkie then

place the top half on the twinkie. (You can also fill the larger squares with filling and

then cut into twinkie shapes).

Filling:

8 oz. cream cheese

½ c. powdered sugar

1-1/4 c. milk

1 small box (3.4 oz) instant vanilla pudding

8 oz. Cool Whip

With a handheld electric mixer, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar and

blend until smooth. In a separate bowl combine milk and vanilla pudding then add

whipped topping. Add pudding mixture to cream cheese mixture and mix until

combined well. Spread in-between layers of twinkie cake.

*These are wonderful topped with fresh, sliced peaches!