Fox Recipe Box: Homemade Pretzels

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Homemade pretzels are easy and fun to make. Ann Loparo is a talented baker and the owner of Annie's Signature Sweets. Annie agreed to share one of her prize recipes for homemade pretzels with the Fox 8 Recipe Box.

Annie’s Signature Sweets Pretzels

Items needed for recipe:

A dough cutter or butter knife

A pot of water about 3 quarts in size

A slotted spoon, tongs or a small strainer

2-3 sheet pans Parchment paper

Small bowls for toppings

Stand mixer with a dough hook or a bowl approximately 4-5 quarts in size

Pan Spray

Plastic wrap

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cups warm water 110 degrees

2 tsp instant dry active yeast

5 1/2 cups all purpose flour or 4 cups of all purpose flour + 1 1/2

cups of whole wheat flour

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tablespoon salt

EGG WASH:

1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp water mixed together

WATER BATH:

6 cups of water

2 tablespoons baking soda

TOPPING OPTIONS: Salt and pepper; Cheese: Mozzarella, Cheddar, Asiago; Dried or fresh seasonings; Cinnamon and sugar; Paprika

Method of Preparation:

Set your oven to 400 degrees F

Mix the 1 tbsp sugar, water and yeast in the bowl of a mixer with a

dough hook or bowl and stir together and let sit for approximately 5

minutes until it bubbles up and the yeast is active.

After 5 minutes, add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix until

fully combined. Use your hands to form a ball that is smooth to the

touch.

Use pan spray to spray your mixer bowl and place the dough in the

bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a warm damp towel and let rest for

about 1 hour or until the dough doubles in size.

Prep your toppings to create a dipping station and fill your pot with

water. Do not add the baking soda until you are ready to dip the

pretzels.

When the dough doubles in size, divide the dough into 12 -16 equal

pieces and turn on your pot of water. Roll each piece into a small

ball and then roll into strips about 5 inches long and about 1/2 inch

wide. Shape into a pretzel and line onto sheet pans.

Once you have all the pretzels shaped, add the baking soda to the pot

and place each pretzel into the pot for 1 minute, flipping each after

30 seconds and then lined on a sheet pan. Once all the pretzels are

dipped, use the egg wash to create a “glue”for any toppings that you

would like to add and then place in the oven at 400 F for

approximately 15 minutes or until browned on the bottom.

Cheese Sauce for Pretzels

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick or 4 tbsp butter)

1/4 cup all purpose flour

2 1/4 cups whole milk

2 cups sharp cheddar (grated)

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Place your butter in a pot and start melting it using a whisk and or

a spatula and add in your flour and stir on low to medium heat,

slowly drizzle in the milk and cook until it is thickened, once it

thickens, add in the cheese and mix until combined, Add any

additional spices or pepper to the cheese.

Pour the sauce into a small bowl. Use immediately. Reheat any extra





