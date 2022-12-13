CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Gavin Pinto from the Certified Angus Beef Brand visits the Fox Recipe Box to share a recipe that is perfect for holiday entertaining. Click here to get Chef Gavin Pinto’s recipe.
(Photo Credit: FOX 8 News)
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
(Photo Credit: FOX 8 News)
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chef Gavin Pinto from the Certified Angus Beef Brand visits the Fox Recipe Box to share a recipe that is perfect for holiday entertaining. Click here to get Chef Gavin Pinto’s recipe.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now