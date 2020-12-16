Mountain Dew Holiday Recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Mountain Dew is not only a popular drink, fans of the lemon lime soda love to cook with the beverage. In fact there is a new cookbook filled with all kinds of recipes using Mountain Dew as an ingredient. It’s called ‘The Big Bold Book of Mtn Dew Recipes’ and Fox 8 News in the Morning learned more about the variety of recipes included in the cookbook. Mountain Dew also shared some recipes with Fox 8 and they are posted below. For more information and how to order the cookbook click here.

Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake

By Four & Twenty Blackbirds

Makes one 8” round cake or one 9” loaf cake

Fruit:

¾ cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup diced dried apricots

1/2 cup chopped dates

2 tbsp finely diced candied ginger

1 cup chopped fresh cranberries

1 20-ounce bottle Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up – divided use

Batter:

5 oz (10 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

¾ teaspoon baking powder

1 3/4 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

¼ cup pomegranate juice or Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up

Topping:

1 navel orange

½ cup granulated sugar

Instructions:

In a microwave safe bowl, combine the dried fruits, fresh cranberries and 1/2 cup Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up. Microwave on high for 4 minutes. Cover and set aside for one hour. Set butter and eggs on counter to come to room temperature. Grease an 8” round tube pan, bundt pan, 8” round cake pan or a 9” x 5” loaf pan – whichever you are using. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 300°F. In the bowl of a standing mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar, salt, and lemon zest on medium speed until creamy, 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, allspice and baking powder. In a liquid measuring cup, combine the pomegranate molasses and pomegranate juice (or Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up). Add ⅓ of the flour mixture to the mixing bowl, stir on low to combine, then add ⅓ of the liquid mixture, stir on low, then scrape down the bowl. In the same fashion, alternate adding the flour and liquid mixtures to the bowl in two more additions. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and fold in the entire fruit mixture with a spatula until evenly incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread evenly. Halve the orange, then slice into very thin slices until you have enough to create a single or slightly overlapping layer on the top of the cake. Dip both sides of each slice into granulated sugar before arranging on the cake as desired. Bake the cake for 1 hour and 50 minutes to 2 hours and 10 minutes, or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean (cake baked in a tube or bundt pan will bake faster than in a round or loaf pan). While the cake is baking, make the syrup for glazing. Pour 1 cup of Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up into a saucepan and cook over medium-low heat until reduced by half. Set aside to cool. If using a tube or bundt pan, brush the surface of the cake with the Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up syrup while still in the pan. Cool the cake on a wire rack for 15 – 20 minutes, then carefully remove the cake from the pan, loosening the edges first. Brush the warm cake with enough syrup to thoroughly coat the top and sides. Allow to cool completely. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap to store.



