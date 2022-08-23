CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Heirloom tomatoes are loved for many reasons, especially if the seeds have been passed down from one generation to the next. Pam Goodman is a chef from Giant Eagle Market District and shares one of her favorite Heirloom Tomato recipes. She shows Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to transform the beloved fruit into a tasty tart.

Heirloom Tomato Tart

For the dough:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

2 1/2 sticks chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2” pieces

1/4 cup ice water

You can also use a refrigerated prepared pie crust.



For the filling:

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups grated Parmesan

2 Tbls chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 lbs heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/4” thick

Small basil leaves for garnish



Dough: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the flour and salt. Pulse 2 or 3 times. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 1/4 cup ice water and pulse 3 or 4 times. The dough should hold together when squeezed with your fingers but should not be sticky. If it’s crumbly add more water 1 tsp at a time. Turn dough out onto work surface and shape into a 5” disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

Preheat oven 400 degrees.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/8” thickness to fit 10” round tart pan. Press into pan and trim around rim. Refrigerate at least 10 minutes. Place pan on baking sheet. Place sheet of parchment on top of dough and fill with pie weights. Bake 12 minutes. Remove parchment and weights. Bake another 10 minutes until golden brown. Cool completely.



Filling: In a bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Spread mixture in to tart shell. Top with tomato slices. Warm tart in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes. Top with fresh basil, course salt and pepper.

Serves 8