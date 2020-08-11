Fox Recipe Box: Hearty Shortcake & Fresh Peaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The combination of fresh sweet peaches and hearty homemade biscuits is a beautiful thing according to country chef Lee Ann Miller. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

*A little note from Lee Ann. This shortcake is surprising. On its own, eaten without the cream and fruit, it’s just okay. But the sweetness of the fruit and cream make it magical. Trust me.

Hearty Shortcake

1/3 cup white shortening

2 cups Sprouted Wheat flour or Stone Ground Spelt Flour

2 Tablespoons white sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

Sliced or diced fresh peaches, heavily drizzled with pure maple syrup

Heavy Whipping Cream, whipped with a teaspoon of sugar

In a medium-mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir together with a wire whisk. Using a pastry cutter, add shortening a tablespoon at a time. Cut & combine the shortening into the flour mixture until it resembles a fine crumbly mixture. Stir in milk just until combined. Gently pat dough into greased 8” inch round pan.

Bake in 450 degree oven for 15 minutes. While still warm cut shortcake horizontally and butter both inside layers. Spread cream between the layers and top with peaches.