CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — This is the perfect time of year to have a pot of hot soup on the stove. Country chef Lee Ann Miller shared her recipe for hearty beef vegetable soup. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.

Hearty Beef Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cubes

½ cup runions breading or seasoned flour

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 additional Tablespoons olive oil

1 cup sweet onion, chopped fine

1-1/4 cup carrots, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

1 cup fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ medium jalapeño, minced

32 oz. beef broth

28 oz. can tomato purée

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup frozen peas

2 Teaspoons kosher salt

1 Tablespoon beef or chicken soup base

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

2 bay leaves

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon thyme

1 cup cooked tiny bow tie pasta

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped fine

2 Tablespoons chives, chopped

1 cup water, optional depending on the thickness preference

Instructions:

Sprinkle beef with meat tenderizer & steak seasoning. Allow to marinate in seasoning at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Dredge meat in runions or seasoned flour. On medium/high heat, in a soup kettle, brown meat in 3 tablespoons of hot olive oil. Remove seared meat from souple kettle and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to caramelized bits left in soup kettle and add onions and heat until soft. Add carrots, celery, green beans, garlic and jalapeño. Sauté about 3 minutes on medium heat. Add beef broth and tomato purée. Add corn & peas. Continue to gently stir soup on low/medium heat. Add all the seasonings & place stew meat back into the soup. Simmer 30 minutes. Add cooked pasta, parsley and chives. Allow to simmer an additional 10 minutes. Serve with a buttery cracker.