CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country chef Lee Ann Miller is a huge fan of hash brown potatoes and has created a festive way to serve the tasty spuds that is not only perfect for a holiday brunch, but a crowd-pleaser for any occasion. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.

Hashbrown Bar

3lbs. frozen shredded hash browns

4 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons vegetable or canola oil (if needed)

2 Tablespoon bacon drippings

¾- 1 cup sweet onion, chopped

½ – ¾ cup small sweet red pepper, chopped

½ cup parsley, chopped

Melt butter in large skillet. Add hashbrowns. Drizzle top of potatoes with bacon drippings. Sprinkle top of frying potatoes with onion & peppers. Try to only flip potatoes once or twice until golden.

In small serving bowls prepare the following toppings:

3 different cheeses. Muenster, Cheddar, Jumping Jack

Sour Cream

Parsley

Chives/Green onion

Salsa

Bacon

Smoked Sausage

Arugula dressed with a vinaigrette

Scrambled Eggs

Taco Style flour tortillas

Serve like a buffet! Fun for groups and brunch.