CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Vegan Vicki is the chef and owner of Konscious Kuisine and the talented Cleveland chef shows Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make the perfect summer salad using grilled vegetables and a creamy homemade vinaigrette dressing.

GRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD

1 zucchini, cut lengthwise

1 yellow squash, cut lengthwise

2 ears of corn, shucked

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, for brushing the vegetables

Kosher salt

Pepper

1 cup shredded cabbage

2 cups chopped kale, massaged

CREAMY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

1/4 cup neutral flavored oil

1/4 cup non dairy mayo

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

If using a grill, light the grill as directed.

Using a large bowl, with the oil, coat the vegetables (zucchini, squash, and corn) and season with salt and pepper. Be sure to use foil or oil the grate and grill the vegetables, turning occasionally, the vegetables should be lightly charred and tender to your liking, approximately 8-10 minutes for the squash and zucchini and 12-15 minutes for the corn.

While your vegetables are grilling, you can make your dressing.

Place all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and mix until fully combined. You can also use a blender, or immersion blender. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Once the vegetables are done and cooled to room temperature, cut the zucchini and squash into smaller pieces, place them in the bowl. Be careful and cut the corn kernels off the cobs and add to the bowl. Add in the cabbage and the massaged kale and stir together. Add some dressing in the bowl with the salad and mix until well coated. Save the reserve to dress more salad if you like. ENJOY

If you do not grill, you can use a grill pan or just roast the vegetable in the oven at 400 degrees and follow the same instructions.