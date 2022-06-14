CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a recipe that is sure to put a smile on dad’s face this Father’s Day.

Chef Ashley Breneman from Certified Angus Beef stopped by the FOX 8 News studio on Tuesday morning to share a recipe for Grilled steaks with board dressing.

Grilled steaks with board dressing

Recipe provided by: Certified Angus Beef

Ingredients:

4 (12-16 ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® strip or ribeye steaks

strip or ribeye steaks 4 teaspoons salt, divided

2 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

8 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

2 leaves fresh sage, chopped

2 small sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Instructions:

Season steaks evenly with 3-teaspoons salt and 2-teaspoons pepper; refrigerate at least one hour. Preheat grill to medium high. On a cutting board (preferably one with a drip groove around edges), combine parsley, thyme, sage, rosemary, garlic and shallot. Lightly mince with knife to combine and sprinkle with remaining 1-teaspoon salt, 1/2-teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with 1-tablespoon olive oil. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Place on top of herb mixture, lightly tented with foil for 5-10 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic, Dijon and soy sauce; slowly add remaining 2-tablespoons olive oil while whisking. Slice steaks while still sitting upon herb mixture; transfer to a clean platter. Scrape herb mixture along with drippings from cutting board into the mixing bowl with dressing; whisk to combine. Spoon board dressing over strip steaks to serve.