Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Pizza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Who says you can only cook hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill? Catherine St. John is the chef and owner of the Western Reserve School of Cooking in Hudson and she gave Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer a quick cooking lesson on how to make pizza on a grill. Catherine has an entire class devoted to this topic. It happens Monday August 10th from 5:30-7pm online and the cost is $35. Click here to see all of the classes offered at the Western Reserve School of Cooking.

Grilled Pizza Margarita SERVES 2-3 AS A MAIN COURSE OR 4 – 6 AS AN APPETIZER

1 recipe semolina pizza dough or New York Style Pizza Dough

¼ 1 Tbs. virgin olive oil, for brushing

6 oz. fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

2 medium fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced

16 leaves fresh basil

freshly ground pepper, to taste

kosher or sea salt, to taste

1. Prepare a hot charcoal fire, setting the grill rack 3 to 4 inches above the coals.

2. On a large, oiled, inverted baking sheet, spread and flatten the pizza dough with your hands into a

10 -12- inch free-form circle, 1/8 inch thick. Do not make a lip. You may end up with a rectangle

rather than a circle; the shape in unimportant, but do take care to maintain an even thickness.

3. When the fire is hot (when you can hold your hand over the coals for 3-4 seconds at a distance of 5

inches), use your fingertips to lift the dough gently by the two corners closest to you, and drape it onto the grill. Catch the loose edge on the grill first and guide the remaining dough into place over the fire.Within a minute the dough will puff slightly, the underside will stiffen, and grill marks will appear.

4. Using tongs, immediately flip the crust over, onto the coolest part of the grill. Quickly brush the

grill surface with olive oil. Spread 1/2 of the cheese and tomatoes on top of the crust. Top with a few

leaves of basil.

5. Slide the pizza over to the side with no coals. Place the lid on the grill with the vents open. Grill for

another 5-6 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

6. Remove from the grill with a spatula to a cutting board. Let the pizza rest for 1-2 minutes before

cutting. Repeat the processes until the dough is used up.

Note: It really does not matter how large the pizzas are. If fresh tomatoes or not available use a good

quality canned plum tomato. Make sure to squeeze out as much juice as possible. Try not to overload

your pizzas, it will make them soggy. Notes: To do on a gas grill: Start on high and turn down to low when doing the final cooking of the

pizza

Semolina Pizza Dough Makes 4 9-10-inch pizzas

1 pkg. yeast

½ tsp. Sugar

2 cups warm water

2 Tbs olive oil

1 cup semolina flour

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. sea salt

Place 2 cups warm in a measuring cup with the yeast and sugar. Let stand 5 minutes to proof the yeast.

In a large mixing bowl of an electric mixer place the semolina, and 1/2 of the all-purpose flour and the salt and mix well. Add the yeast mixture and olive oil. mix with a dough hook or by hand. Add the remaining flour 1/4 cup at a time and knead until you have a smooth dough.

Lightly flour a work surface. Remove the dough and knead by hand for about 8-10 minutes. If the

dough become too sticky add small amounts of flour. The dough should be smooth and elastic.

Spray a bowl with vegetable spray and place the dough in it. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 1 hour. Punch the dough down divide dough in ½. Roll each ½ into a round ball and place on a lightly oiled sheet pan. Cover with a towel and allow to rest for 30-40 minutes and then proceed with the pizza recipe of your choice.

* I also like to make the dough the day before and allow it to rise slowly in the refrigerator.

New York Style Pizza Crust Makes 2 12-13 inch pizzas

3 cups (16 ½ oz.) bread flour

2 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon instant or rapid-rise yeast

1 ½ cups ice water

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Process flour, sugar, and yeast in food processor until combined, about 2 seconds. With processor

running, slowly add water; process until dough is just combined and no dry flour remains, about 10

seconds. Let dough sit 10 minutes.

Add oil + salt to dough and process until dough forms satiny, sticky ball that clears sides of bowl, 30

to 60 seconds. Transfer dough to lightly oiled counter, kneed briefly by hand until smooth, about 1

minute. Shape dough into tight ball and place in a large, lightly oiled bowl; cover tightly with plastic

wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 hours or up to 3 days.

One hour before baking, adjust oven rack 4 to 5 inches from the broiler, set baking stone on rack, and heat oven to 500 degrees. Transfer dough to clean counter and divide in half. With cupped palms, form into smooth, tight ball. Place balls of dough on lightly greased baking sheet, spacing them at least 3 inches apart, cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and let sit for 1 hour.

Coat ball of dough generously with flour and place on well-floured counter (keep other ball covered).

Use fingertips to gently flatten dough into 8-inch disk, leaving 1-inch of outer edge slightly thicker than center. Using hands, gently stretch disk into 12-inch round, working along edges and giving disk quarter turns. Transfer dough to well-floured pizza peel and stretch into 13-inch round. Using back of spoon or ladle, spread ½ cup tomato sauce in a thin layer over surface of dough, leaving 1/4-inch border around edge. Sprinkle ¼ cup Parmesan evenly over sauce, followed by 1 cup mozzarella. Slide pizza carefully onto baking stone and bake until crust is well browned and cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown, 10-12 minutes, rotating pizza halfway through baking. Transfer pizza to wire rack and let cool 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Repeat process with the other ball of dough.

Recipe from America’s Test Kitchen: Cooking School Cookbook