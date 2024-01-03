CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking to start the New Year off on the right foot? Good Luck Soup is a traditional style soup that combines the flavor of ham with the earthy flavor of black-eyed peas. The recipe is thought to bring you good fortune in the coming year. We asked Chef Eric Wells to show Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to make Good Luck Soup.

Chef Wells is the owner of Skye La Rae’s Culinary Services and specializes in creating unique culinary experiences in the privacy of your own home or in a cooking class. Click here for more information about Skye La Rae’s.

Good Luck Soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced white onions

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 ½ lbs. pork shoulder, cut into 1 inch cubes

4 cups chicken broth

1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups fresh kale

1 bay leaf

Heat a large soup pot over medium heat, add oil. When oil is hot, add onions, sautéing until

softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, then pork to the pot, stirring well. Cook until pork is

slightly browned. Stir in broth, black-eyed peas, tomatoes and spices, bringing the soup to a boil.

Add kale, cover pot and reduce heat to low. Simmer soup for about 1 hour or until pork is tender.

Serve soup with cornbread.

Yield 4 servings

-Pork-prosperity: pigs root forward

-Greens-folding money

-Black-eyed peas-coins

-Cornbread-gold