CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking to earn big points on game day with a crowd pleasing recipe? Fox 8’s Todd Meany learns how to make Crispy Baked Beef Stogies from Chef Gavin Pinto with Certified Angus Beef Brand. These popular stogies are filled with flavorful ground beef, wrapped in a crispy shell and are topped off with a delicious dipping sauce. To get the Game Day Beef Stogie recipe from Certified Angus Beef Brand click here.

