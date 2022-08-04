CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Okra is a popular summer dish in the South and Chef Eric Wells from Sky LaRaes Culinary Service is a big fan of the vegetable. Chef Wells stopped by the Fox 8 studio to give Stefani Schaefer a quick cooking lesson on how to make a tasty summer Okra side dish. Chef Wells has an upcoming cooking class called ‘Vegan Soul’ and this recipe is just one of the delicious dishes he will be demonstrating. Click here to learn more about Sky LaRaes Culinary Services.

Fried Okra Bites with Vegan Ranch Dressing

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 cup unsweetened soy milk

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt (plus more for sprinkling)

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 lbs. sliced fresh okra, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 cup vegetable oil

Cajun seasoning

Vegan Ranch Dressing:

1½ cups vegan mayo

¼ cup soy milk

1½ teaspoon rice vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh dill

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

Black pepper

Salt

Mix all the ingredients well in a medium bowl. Cover and chill until ready for use.

Fried Okra Bites:

Place vinegar in a nonreactive bowl and add soy milk. Mix well and set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, cayenne, salt and

pepper. Working in batches, dip okra first in milk mixture, then transfer a few pieces at a

time to the flour mixture and roll to cover. Place breaded okra on a wire rack and continue

with remaining okra pieces.

Heat oil in a large, cast-iron skillet over medium heat. When oil is hot, fry okra in batches,

turning as necessary until golden brown on all sides. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to

drain. Season with Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.